38,564 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 386,698 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,947,609 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

