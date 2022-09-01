49,706 Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $22.67 on Thursday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

