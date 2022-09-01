505 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,343,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.12. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

