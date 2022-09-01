5,553 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.05. 64,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

