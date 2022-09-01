8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Down 9.6%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.71. 24,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,978,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $31,414.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,385.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,401 shares of company stock worth $711,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in 8X8 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

