Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 579 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KBE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,724. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

