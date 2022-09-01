Abbot Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bunge comprises approximately 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $98.52. 23,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

