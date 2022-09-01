Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 486.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWM traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.04. 1,866,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,582,545. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

