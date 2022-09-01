Abbot Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,137 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 191,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,984. The company has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

