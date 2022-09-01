Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,276. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

