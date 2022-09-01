Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.19. 9,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

