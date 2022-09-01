Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,514,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $45.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,794.61. 3,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,065. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,683.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,487.92. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

