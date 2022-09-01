AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,351 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.15% of AbbVie worth $422,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 104,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,714. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.29. The firm has a market cap of $243.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

