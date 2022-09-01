Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 125,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,095,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $773.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 346.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.