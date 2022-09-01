Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Franklin Covey worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:FC opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

