Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 23,624 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of AudioCodes worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 244,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AudioCodes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AUDC opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $703.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

