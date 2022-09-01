Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $70.10 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $677.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

