Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Columbia Sportswear worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $17,812,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $71.24 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

