Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QCOM opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

