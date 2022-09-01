Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 18,443 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,443 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 74.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $272.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.45. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

