Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.81. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 46,925 shares.
Acasti Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.67.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.