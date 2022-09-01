Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.81. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 46,925 shares.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma

About Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

