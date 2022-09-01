ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 157,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director David L. Sites purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACNB news, Director Scott L. Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,386.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sites acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $124,770 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACNB by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $303.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

