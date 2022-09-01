Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AYI traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $163.93. 187,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average is $174.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

