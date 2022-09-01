ADAX (ADAX) Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges

ADAX (ADAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, ADAX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ADAX has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $304,616.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,622% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
ADAX Coin Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO.
ADAX Coin Trading
