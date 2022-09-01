Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.02. 75,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

