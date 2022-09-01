Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AERI stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

