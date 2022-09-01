Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 2,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,358,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 10.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $603.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 697,900 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 152.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

