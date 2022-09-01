Afton Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Afton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for about 3.6% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Afton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Performance

Livent stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.