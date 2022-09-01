Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:A traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.93. 1,282,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,142. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,047,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,539,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

