Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

