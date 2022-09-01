Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $90.27. 42,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,012. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.