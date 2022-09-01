Akita Inu (AKITA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $277,995.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akita Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

