Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Kenneth Boller Sells 2,400 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $10,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Boller sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $6,930.00.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AKTS opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akoustis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

