Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Kenneth Boller Sells 2,400 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $10,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Boller sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $6,930.00.
Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AKTS opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
