Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.49

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 274120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AKZOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
