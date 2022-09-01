Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.49

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 274120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKZOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

