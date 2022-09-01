Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 197,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,626. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

