Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 17,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,521. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Alight Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 18.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.