Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 17,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
ALIT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,521. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
