Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$56.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

