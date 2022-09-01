Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 17,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,940. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

