Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.33.

Shares of TSE ATD traded up C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.99. 781,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,847. The company has a market cap of C$59.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

