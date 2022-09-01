Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €267.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €267.00 ($272.45) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

FRA ALV opened at €168.58 ($172.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €196.25. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

