Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 11,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,128. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

