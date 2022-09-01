Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

ACOGF stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.49. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

