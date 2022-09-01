Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Alpha Cognition Stock Performance
ACOGF stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.49. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Alpha Cognition Company Profile
