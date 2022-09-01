Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.