Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179,884 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of Alphabet worth $53,112,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,015.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 202,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 195,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

