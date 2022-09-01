Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $32,242.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

