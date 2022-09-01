Alphr finance Price Reaches $0.0176 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $30,508.63 and $25,029.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,576.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.