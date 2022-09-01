Altura Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Altura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Altura has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Altura has a total market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $675,311.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
