Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
