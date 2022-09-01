Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 934,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,007. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

