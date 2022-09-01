América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.87

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 46214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $45,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

